Police arrest masked man with 'fake gun' at Las Vegas mall

More
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video wearing a mask and wielding a long gun, police said.
1:06 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police arrest masked man with 'fake gun' at Las Vegas mall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55262098,"title":"Police arrest masked man with 'fake gun' at Las Vegas mall","duration":"1:06","description":"Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video wearing a mask and wielding a long gun, police said.","url":"/US/video/police-arrest-masked-man-fake-gun-las-vegas-55262098","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.