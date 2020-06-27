Transcript for Police arrest 6 near Robert E. Lee statue

The death of Elijah McLean last August after a confrontation with police while walking home in as a rural Colorado neighborhood. Is receiving new scrutiny the officers involved reassign protesters now demanding justice for the young black man. In Atlanta calls for change continue to grow protesters taking to the streets once again following the death every shard Brooks and a Wendy's parking lot. At the hands of police and in Boston hundreds of mothers of black children taking part in the inaugural march like a mother for black lives event. On Friday police in Richmond Virginia declaring an unlawful assembly at the Robert. In Florence, South Carolina NFL linebacker Tearrius Leonard says he was the victim of racial profiling while eating with black and biracial friends at a chipotle restaurant. Leonard says the manager asked them to leave or he would call the police after a white customer allegedly felt threatened. No lawyers no wars certain grade. About Foley's. First territory in Mumbai to broad market while whites very similar girl. Bob Byrd's daughter Jada Moammar will you all not making it back home to build. Two Paulie has suspended the manager involved in triple a.'s chairman and CEO releasing a statement. We have. Once the investigation concludes. EBay says don't they are you supposed to say amid they certainly don't. Politically correct you know react zero tolerance. Or discrimination. The colts said dares his experience demonstrates the struggle so many black Americans and people of color face every day. Asian timber ABC news Washington.

