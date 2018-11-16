Transcript for Police baffled by Army veteran's disappearance during 49ers game

New surveillance just out after the mysterious disappearance of a forty niners fan and an army vet. He vanished from Levi stadium during the Monday Night Football game surveillance video showing him. After he left to seat where he was with his girlfriend to go to the bathroom he never came back his car sitting there untouched. Here's ABC's came to a court. This series surveillance video just released by police shows 32 year old Ian powers looking down at his cell phone while apparently leaving the scene Francisco forty niners game on Monday alone. Police believe he was headed in the direction of his car. The army veteran has been missing for four days. And this is Ian at the game he had traveled there with his girlfriend and her two kids from Spokane Washington. When she says he got up to use the restroom and never came back. For him to just new costs. They must have been an usual circumstances. She says this screen shot is from their last video chat when they were trying to find each other. Before she says they lost contact he didn't know where he was it's and you entrance police say his car was found where he parked it with no signs of foul play. And he's made no traceable financial transactions and posted nothing on social media. Our investigations unit continued into the night. However we will be back in some capacity after tomorrow. And David police tell me they are baffled by his disappearance they are now reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.