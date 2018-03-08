-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl abducted at Reagan National Airport in 'extreme danger'
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler
-
Now Playing: Suspect in murder of Houston cardiologist kills himself as police close in
-
Now Playing: Hundreds evacuated in Virginia after dam overflows
-
Now Playing: New images of 12-year-old girl kidnapped at airport
-
Now Playing: Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches
-
Now Playing: Man gets out of car to taunt bison at Yellowstone
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend of missing Iowa student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Apple makes history at $1 trillion mark
-
Now Playing: Police chief defends actions that led to homeowner's death
-
Now Playing: Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base
-
Now Playing: Possible sighting reported of cardiologist murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Hate crime charges added in murder of gay teen
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains cause dangerous flooding on East Coast
-
Now Playing: Couple argues that lost frozen embryo was a person, lawsuit states
-
Now Playing: Women Who Run: Why this doctor left her practice to run for Congress
-
Now Playing: This bakery's massive donut towers are bound to make your mouth water
-
Now Playing: Worker lauded for inviting teen with autism to help him stock supermarket
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans join police in dramatic car fire rescue: Video
-
Now Playing: Officer suspended with pay after video shows him punching a woman