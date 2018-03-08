Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler

More
Officer Coy Clements was dispatched to a Texas home where 1-year-old Ariana Yousif was choking on a marble.
1:47 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57015041,"title":"Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler","duration":"1:47","description":"Officer Coy Clements was dispatched to a Texas home where 1-year-old Ariana Yousif was choking on a marble.","url":"/US/video/police-bodycam-captures-rescue-choking-toddler-57015041","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.