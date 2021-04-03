Transcript for Former police chief facing murder, arson charges

Investigators believe this video from may 2019. Shows former laurel police chief David Crawford. Setting fire to the home of the man who replaced him in that job the fire set while the victim. Was asleep inside. At the time he described as terror. Went to the bottom of the stairs on article oh come out and find everything ablaze in my driveway. Actor Hugh put it into words if you drop me too many. It was a mystery until investigators linked Crawford to a fire in Montgomery County he was caught on tape there to running away. That gave them the link they needed to connect Crawford. To a dozen fires targeting former fellow officers and even his own doctors. Another victim a former high ranking prince George's police official says. He is angry and disappointed laurel mayor Craig Moog who hired then fired Crawford more than a decade ago. Reacting to his former chief's arrest. I was very shocked. And if you know all that's been put out on on the cases. Amenity very unhappy. You know somebody who is a former chief here. You know we've. First responders with the likes on the line every day in to have somebody going out doing that setting fires. It's just unacceptable.

