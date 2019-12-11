Police chief killed in hotel, one of his officers charged with murder

More
Mannford's police chief, 44-year-old Lucky Miller, was pronounced dead at a Hilton hotel in Pensacola Beach, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
0:19 | 11/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police chief killed in hotel, one of his officers charged with murder
A police officer from Oklahoma is in custody charged with murdering his boss police chief of looking Miller front Manfred Oklahoma. Was found dead and at Pensacola beach hopes homer of investigators say the chief and one of his officers Michael nearly got into a fight in Miller died from his injuries has to work for report conference viewing is being held without bond.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Mannford's police chief, 44-year-old Lucky Miller, was pronounced dead at a Hilton hotel in Pensacola Beach, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66936532","title":"Police chief killed in hotel, one of his officers charged with murder","url":"/US/video/police-chief-killed-hotel-officers-charged-murder-66936532"}