Police collect DNA at nursing home where comatose woman gave birth

Police in Arizona served a search warrant on Tuesday to collect DNA from male staffers at long-term care facility where a woman gave birth while in a vegetative state.
1:05 | 01/09/19

Police collect DNA at nursing home where comatose woman gave birth

