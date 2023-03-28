Police: No evidence specific people were targeted in Nashville shooting

Robert Boyce, former NYPD chief of detectives and an ABC News contributor, breaks down the latest on the investigation into a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

March 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live