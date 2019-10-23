Transcript for Police find body in dumpster believed to be missing Alabama girl

The search for a missing three year old Alabama girl who Stanley calls or cupcake has ended in tragedy police say the body of Camille McKinney has been found in dumpster. She was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham October 12 prompting a massive search. Two suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derek brown now face capital murder and kidnapping charges stall worth has been jailed on unrelated child pornography charges. Tonight our entire. City's morning. Camille is gone tomorrow we will be screened warrants for kidnapping. And capital murder. Against Patrick stalwart. And Derek we should brown. Both suspects are in custody authorities say there's no known connection between the suspects and the girl spam like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.