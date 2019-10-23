-
Now Playing: New lead in disappearance of 3-year-old Alabama girl
-
Now Playing: Missing West Point cadet found dead, officials say
-
Now Playing: Search for missing 5-year-old continues with door-to-door efforts
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity suspended after teen’s death
-
Now Playing: Record heat, fierce winds pose threat in California
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash over 'lynching' tweet
-
Now Playing: Police find body in dumpster believed to be missing Alabama girl
-
Now Playing: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 2
-
Now Playing: Police release bodycam footage in controversial arrest of woman on bicycle
-
Now Playing: FBI hunting for serial bank robber ‘Lunch Break Bandit’ across Arizona
-
Now Playing: New ‘Star Wars’ trailer viewed more than 10 million times
-
Now Playing: Diane Sawyer sits down with Michael and Cameron Douglas
-
Now Playing: Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding
-
Now Playing: Officer in Phoenix shoplifting incident to be fired
-
Now Playing: Mother allegedly lied about daughter’s fatal illness: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Student opens fire on another outside California high school
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal
-
Now Playing: US diplomat links Trump to order to withhold aid to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’
-
Now Playing: Storm front that sent twisters to Texas dropping rain on Carolinas