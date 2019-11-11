Transcript for Police handcuff woman selling churros in Brooklyn subway station

New denied confrontation in Brooklyn goes viral police handcuffed the woman for selling true rats inside a subway station. Critics say officers went to five but police say the video doesn't tell the whole story Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang reports from bad stuff. She's crying. Taking place. Friday night Cynthia Mueller was heading home to Brooklyn when she saw some officers surrounded vendors selling Cheerios here at the Broadway junction subway station. So she started videotaping and challenging the transit officers as they handcuffed the woman and took away her rights euros. You're literally doing this right now our youth and kidding me. She's just trying to sell some stuff. This video has been viewed more than two million times on Twitter I've heard from so many people who say that even buying euros from her for the past ten years. Soon issues you know very well loved in the community and people really really care about her officials insist they're not heartless the chief of transit tweeted quote she was not a rested she received a summons she's received tens summonses. In the past six months in both English and Spanish speaking officers spoke with her. According to authorities the woman was unlicensed. And knew she was not allowed to sell inside the subway station quote. The command has received numerous complaints regarding unlicensed vendors had probably junction. The trains are still. Running poorly services not improving and instead bears policing poverty and targeting. Some of the most underserved members of our community. So CNN was says she's now trying to find that your old vendor to pay her fines and help. Make up for her lost wages meanwhile demonstrations are being planned in support of the vendor.

