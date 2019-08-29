Transcript for Police ID deadly stabbing victim in Washington, DC

Caminiti members are on edge along Irving street a day after more dream a deal was stabbed to death while walking a dog using the app known as Grover. I went there or any hour I'll. It was surgery and it really I'm. Her sister ray and who we talked to over the phone says she often use the app is a way to make some extra cash eye. Witnesses say multiple neighbors tried to help Marjorie following the attack. The victim in this case cried out for help. Neighbors were essentially. Over there in a very short period of time to render aid to her brain and says Marjorie was their ray of sunshine who recently moved to DC for a new job which involve men touring after finishing her master's degree in -- did. At the university of Westminster chief Peter nation says surveillance video assisted with the search for the 24 year old suspect. A lie as Harry Gainey who is now charged in Marjorie murder. His motive is still under investigation. It just doesn't shakes the heart rate. You know whatever the motive is whatever reason she's worry just opt out. How someone takes months I shall wait like that so reckless so blatantly.

