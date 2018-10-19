Transcript for Police launch investigation after video shows teacher taping student to chair

There's been no criminal charges contemplated were filed this point. We received the aforementioned video lesson 24 hours ago we didn't please listen point four hour to go from school administrator Perry heights. The video an accident was reported or school resource officer. Richard as proactive approach and initiated preliminary investigation into this matter. I can tell you are reviewed this video it's about thirteen seconds long. And based on. The content of the video no clear conclusion can be drawn us to. Exactly what we're dealing live. So. By itself. Concerning. Not raising or to level alarm. However after some interviews specifically a child involved in this and others. Video taken in context with other information we have did raise our level of concern. And it was clear that we need to conduct a formal investigation into this matter.

