Transcript for Police believe missing woman strangled to death, injected with poison

Stanley in Iowa where he thick it's it's a very agonizing and heart wrenching experience. That was nearly five months ago the brother of 24 ruled admiral to Gonzales waiting for his sister to return home. Now prosecutors say that may never happen. Investigators determining her disappearance we have taken a period dark twist. At least one person has been arrested including Chris for press to PO. Accused of kidnapping and murdering or miserably think it's also let tied up to a pet potent typewritten notes home here in the southwest. Later she was killed after being injected with pool cleaner by the thought backed. Weekly press to pinot then went to did you all dumping her body in the desert. And get this the court to homicide detectives the suspect in the victim especially lived on the theme exact street dozens were pressed the teen was home is just beyond this fence here. That's where did all the flip to literally be two homes in eyesight of each other newly obtained court documents paint in narrative of how it all went down. Beginning with consult with brother reported missing on May 31 after trying to check on her fight her home in side. She was last seen the people for first adding your by car dealership. That I'm home surveillance camera in that area that's who the victim was dressed only in launch rate in high heeled. Admiral with and steady in appeared to oriented investigators also covering emails with specific details regarding involved with killing. Press the penal totaled woman was identified its trip to Pitt apparently right. But he got involved high on methamphetamine. That she began acting bizarre she threatened to call the cops and that's one thing at deleted. Investigators believe he's been strangled and killed first appeal with also theme on a security camera at a Home Depot in the southwest on June 6. Bursting 560 pound back the concrete mix. Police say he put her body into a freezer. And please hitting concrete before getting rid of the body supple blocked Vegas police also interviewed a suspected accomplice theater Garrett who with defensive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.