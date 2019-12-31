Transcript for Officer fabricated slur on McDonald’s coffee cup, police chief says

A controversial incident involving a former and salt on a coffee cup given to a police officer was. And has been ruled a hoax images of the cup with the words expletive hate. Written on it went viral over the weekend the now former Harrington Kansas police officers said it was given to him by a worker at McDonald's. Harry accuse police chief says the ex cop told him it was meant to be a joke. Chief called the case black eye on law enforcement. This was completely and solely fabricated. By a Harrington police officer. Who is no longer employed with our agency moving forward pairings of police department. We'll work tirelessly to regain the loss of trust with both McDonald's. And with the citizens that we serve. Security video prove none of the employees did anything wrong officer. Resigned officials haven't identified him saying it's a personnel matter he is not expected to face charges.

