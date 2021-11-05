At least 8 killed in Russian school shooting At least seven children and a teacher have been killed in a mass shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, according to local authorities.

3 people, including child, shot in Times Square The NYPD released body camera video of Officer Alyssa Vogel helping a 4-year-old girl after she was wounded in a shooting at Times Square on Saturday. The victims are expected to recover.