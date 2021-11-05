Police officer fatally shot while serving search warrant

More
The gunman was killed at the scene after two officers returned fire on the suspect.
0:38 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer fatally shot while serving search warrant
Up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"The gunman was killed at the scene after two officers returned fire on the suspect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77627045","title":"Police officer fatally shot while serving search warrant","url":"/US/video/police-officer-fatally-shot-serving-search-warrant-77627045"}