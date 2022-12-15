Police officer found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

ABC News’ Alex Presha breaks down the guilty verdict for former police officer Aaron Dean in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in her Fort Worth, Texas, home.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live