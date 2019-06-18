Transcript for Police officers attend graduation celebration to honor teen's father

And. No hesitation and who do something make it happen. I in the honor of walking with. I decided people to have cookies my thing. And and I graduation because that's something I'm always. Here. Car after car after car was just the hometown and they. I was speechless because of there there are you. I wish I can remember him born in the person that he was is a fantastic man. Anything that's an officer father. Us. Okay. I'm very very special to me. I didn't have one night in an island in. And it's opening up the distance seeing birds just counting him in any harm our. There's 111 is really big smile and you can those that's been. It's it's weird because he's seen this we seem to find it. Okay. Additionally still not forgotten in salt river department. His memory solutions. It's about their hearts for their community. And you neighbors. And I just want to thank. Over and over and over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.