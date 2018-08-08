2 police officers shot in ambush while sitting in car in New Jersey

Two police officers are in the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in an ambush in Camden, New Jersey, according to police.
0:31 | 08/08/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 police officers shot in ambush while sitting in car in New Jersey
Following breaking news from southern New Jersey were two police officers have been shot in what's being called an ambush attack. Investigators say at least one gunman opened fire on the detectives. As they waited at a red light and Camden. One fired back but it's unclear if anybody was hit a thirty say one detective was shot twice in the arm and the other in the hand. Both are expected to recover at least one suspect is right now on the run. And this all happened on national night out an annual event designed to bring officers and communities together.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

