Transcript for Police and protesters clash over Jackson statue

Overnight protesters and police clashing in Lafayette park across from the White House. A large group breaking through the fence surrounding the statue of former president into Jackson. Trying to topple the monument with chains and ropes. The police moving it making a barrier around the statute. Demonstrators setting fire to two dumpsters. Reporter Jay quarks with our Washington station WG LA was there a. Huge police presence here in fact it's within the last few moments police had to pull back a little bit into middle age street kind of forming an. You know who's to say how much longer books are going to be out here we have a sense they're going to be out here for quite. Some time in only make tweet president trump threatened ten years in prison for the numerous arrests made. Calling efforts to topple the statue disgraceful vandalism of a magnificent statue. Critics saying jacks and the seventh president in face of a twenty dollar bill has a legacy tied to sleep ownership and military campaigns against native Americans and. Public reminder. Oh yeah native American. And I also knew right then that black American home slavery and we'll definitely yeah. In Fordham Monday someone defaced another statue of Jackson in Jacksonville. A city named after the former president a prominent statue covered in red paint with the words slave owner written on the base. Senator Tom cotton of Arkansas is now calling on attorney general William board to bring charges against people tearing down statues. Cotton calling them mop vigilantes. Can at Mona. Alex thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.