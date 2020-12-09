Transcript for Police ramp up patrols for college parties in Wisconsin

Parties have long being considered part of the college experience but the pandemic. Home with everything else is crashing out. On patrol as we seek places where people congregate and the problem. It looks like parties going to start. Burning instant preemptive contact with them to let him know whatever expectations other. UW lands police chief says there breaking up and social gatherings. Outlook in the same house. But we did have one party last week where they actually handed out this that the door. Let the nice effort that. Really look at look at where we don't want the party in the first place to educate me in the distance and supposed to be asked in distance themselves. Took some education. The university asking students to think of others' safety first. Students are being required to go through training on that talks about health and safety. I'm but they're also being let know that this process is to hold them accountable state violated standards. We ask students on Friday about the lack of parties. I think it's a good idea because we're in the situation because the big groups are a problem here and if we stay out a big groups like. Things a bit better and we'll be able to do more things here it's unfortunate but that's just an array of world Ray Allen. We just have said that its has a desire slowed him extreme play.

