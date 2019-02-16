Transcript for Police recount prior arrests of Aurora mass shooter

Here's what we know so far about the shooter. 45 years of age he lived in the 19100 block of some Martin road in Aurora. Six prior arrests by the roar of police department including arrests for traffic and domestic battery domestic Matt battery related issues. Last arrest in Aurora was in 2008 for violating an order protection. His last arrest was in 2017 by the Oswego Illinois police department for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Regarding the weapon used in the shooting him. In January 2014. This year was issued and firearms. Owner's identification card or fort card. On March 6 2014. To shooter applied to purchase a handgun from a local gun dealer in Aurora on March 11. The shooter took possession of a Smith & Wesson forty caliber handgun from that same kind. On March 16 2014. The shooter applied for concealed carry government and an unknown location. During the fingerprinting and background process. It was discovered that he had a felony conviction for aggravated assault out of Mississippi. The date of that conviction was August 3 1995. It should be noted that this conviction would not necessarily have shown up on the criminal background check conducted report card. Once this felony conviction was discovered the offenders conceal and carry government was rejected and his point card was revoked by the Illinois state police.

