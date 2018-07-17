Now Playing: CEO gives his car to employee who walked 20 miles to work

Now Playing: Police bodycam shows officer firing through windshield during chase

Now Playing: Russian gun-rights advocate accused of undermining political system

Now Playing: Powerful storms drench Northeast at height of rush hour

Now Playing: Police release video of suspects wanted in baseball bat attack

Now Playing: 17-year-old dies during band practice at New York high school

Now Playing: 9-year-old girl killed by stray gunfire while in her bedroom: Officials

Now Playing: At least 3 killed in midair collision over Everglades: Police

Now Playing: Residents evacuated after massive gas-plant explosion

Now Playing: Man accused of fatally shooting at least 3 arrested: Police

Now Playing: Lava bomb crashes into boat

Now Playing: Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling

Now Playing: Apple unveils emoji on World Emoji Day

Now Playing: New mother tried for 15 minutes to call 911 only to get a busy signal

Now Playing: Trump attempts to clarify comments on Russian election meddling

Now Playing: Mayor apologizes to Muslim kids told to leave pool

Now Playing: Funnel cloud forms over Brooklyn

Now Playing: Grandmother attacked by bear inside her New Hampshire home

Now Playing: Climber survives 300-foot fall from Mt. St. Helens