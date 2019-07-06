Transcript for Police respond to alleged burglary, find deer loose in house instead

Well it's standoff between police an apparent burglary in Texas took a surprising turn. I couldn't feel his. Yeah officer who locked in the arrived at home to find the window smashing you can hear that outlets are positioned wouldn't. What appears to be guns drawn up officers and the home and then realize that the her. He's actually at cannon the year now police try to guide the deer at home as it continues claimant to things eventually they succeeded. Officers ended here only suffered some minor cut off we're. I'd like our music care forgot about those shark gets about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.