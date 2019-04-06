Transcript for Police search for abducted teen in Maryland

As some 49 AM. Erica Alvarez was standing inside the vestibule of an apartment building behind there were witnesses around her. That's when a dark colored SUV and is still only a dark colored SUV at this point. I'm pulled up we know it have been circling in the neighborhood it holds up we know at least one suspect got out of the car jacked dressed in dark clothing. Wearing a mask. Went into the best evil and specifically grabbed Erica there were other witnesses around. But that suspect ignore those other witnesses and grabbed Erica and took her against her will and that is again up wearing a witnesses on scene. Placer in the vehicle and the vehicle then took off. Our detectives and patrol officers have been on scene since we got the call. And we are still trying to gather information we have all of our re sources. In the area now searching for Erika and we're asking them if anyone sees her to please call 911. Skip the direct dial go directly with 911 and let them now that you believe you may have seen her because we need that information as soon as possible.

