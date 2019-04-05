Transcript for Police search for person using credit card of murdered man in Oklahoma City

Evan Abigail police want to know why a credit card belonging to Taylor Meyer who was stabbed to death while on vacation in Mexico. Is now being used in Oklahoma City and his parents. When he answers to you first didn't believe it that's how Chris Meyer feels about his son take her Meyer's death. Let's yeah. This is this news that we've sort of cruel hoax but it's not a hoax 27 year old Taylor Meyer was on vacation in Mexico for a friend's birthday party late last year we just want the truth Taylor's mother told the ABC stationing Claremont California the attackers took her shoes watch. I phone and wallet. With its credit cards sign now months after his death those credit cards are being used in Oklahoma City by this man we know tailored from a better place investigators need help identifying demanded these two pictures and they hope it will lead to more details about Taylor's death records the right in Oklahoma City Aaron PK CO five news.

