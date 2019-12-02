Transcript for Police search for valuable monkey stolen from zoo

Only in fort look at these two things happened first up monkey has been stolen from a zoo in West Palm Beach and her twelve year old named Cali. Was taken in the middle of the night no word how whole. A word on how long or how the suspect got into the keys area reward is being offered for callies safe return. Meanwhile in camp up. The FBI is investigating the theft of a trailer loaded with 65000. Dollars worth of energy drinks. It vanish overnight a reward is all still being offered. In this case what are they gonna do that matter in going to be up for money why cared she asked.

