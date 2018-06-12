Transcript for Police searching for man who went berserk while ordering bagel from deli

New video this morning showing a customer's violent Rampage at a Brooklyn Delhi. All over a bagel. Do you put bacon eggs and she's LS cinnamon raisin. The attack happened last month innings Williamsburg police say the customer attacked the worker throwing food and other items and after the San which didn't come fast enough form. The workers says a customer seemed drunk fortunately the good news here simply was not seriously hurt and that suspect run away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.