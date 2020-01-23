Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who 'willingly' got into someone's car

More
Amberly Nicole Flores has been missing since left her home in Pelham, Alabama, on Tuesday morning to walk to the school bus stop.
1:03 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who 'willingly' got into someone's car
And a cool phone records we've been distort her roommate named Everett rain we can thank waited for argument all the detective see and Allison. Seeing any. Talent Albany T-Mobile poured alcohol laws written everything yet if they come out every number on their we don't know that takes it there Colin. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Amberly Nicole Flores has been missing since left her home in Pelham, Alabama, on Tuesday morning to walk to the school bus stop.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68482016","title":"Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who 'willingly' got into someone's car","url":"/US/video/police-searching-missing-13-year-girl-willingly-someones-68482016"}