Transcript for Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

Learning new details this afternoon but the mysterious disappearance of a young woman in New Jersey you have family and friends lost track of 25 real Stephanie part. Last week just hours after she visited a psychic now or family. Is desperate to find her New Jersey or partner Anthony Johnson is live in freehold with the details Anthony. Yet 25 year old Stephanie pars lived in the house right behind me our car is still in the driveway. Her parents came over did this home and they fatter cell phone. Inside the living room. Now they're trying to hold out hope that she is still alive. I know that we boom. We do everything we've both been an advocate general. Her disappearance is a mystery. Stephanie parts was last seen around 10 o'clock last Wednesday night after she spent a night out with family to see a well known psychic and New Brunswick. The family came home together and Stephanie added to the home she lives then that was once owned by her maternal grandmother. Stuff in his mother and father I've been waiting to hear from America after she went missing without a Trace. And we will see you soon and we love you so much. In this. Think about what that it tortured. 200 told him to do the weight is an emotional roles. United fifth. Her parents say the 25 year old who loves art is a very independent person. Stephanie is also the teen inside standing four feet eleven inches and weighing 115 pounds missing posters have been put up around the town a free old. And family is standing by to get any word on the whereabouts of Stephanie Barnes broke. Police seek visas then you know added every bit of an issue that he. The play isn't it also. Friends and family have gathered around Stephanie is parents to give them support. She comes from a very close knit family. Who has become known in the area for their elaborate holiday decorations. Her father would have begun setting up those decorations this past weekend. But has been too distraught and too worried about his daughter to think about a celebration. She'd be trying to recoup from. Not like or not the content with. All right here are the missing posters of one of the missing posters that you can find around. The town of freehold she was last seen wearing blue jeans a bird in the V neck and Burgundy sweater. Our parents and everybody here they're asking if you happen have seen this young lady please give the freehold police a call that number is 732. For six to 7500.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.