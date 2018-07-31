Police shoot, kill resident who shot home intruder

The police chief called the incident "heartbreaking" for everyone involved.
0:44 | 07/31/18

He heard screaming or yelling three or four shots then four more. Bethany Leigh and her family say they were nearly right there is bad for them and I feel bad for farming you know around 1:30 Monday morning gunfire at this Mathieu home woke up much of the neighborhood. Well policed city took a called someone trying to break in. When they got there they heard gunfire inside. Then they saw a man armed with a gun and opened fire. That man you know plus the global. He was armed because he had just shot a man who broke into his home and was assaulting a child. Would have all this happening is alarming enough. Folks around here it could happen in you know but so too was the fact this one ended up being so debt she's not saying that it's happening.

