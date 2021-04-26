Transcript for Police shooting of Andrew Brown

Elizabeth City, North Carolina is utter state of emergency ahead of the possible release of body cam footage in this fatal shooting. Police shooting that is of Andrew Brown. The 42 year old father of seven was shot and killed by deputies who were reportedly executing warrants related to felony drug charges. Our electric and I was in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. With the latest. This morning a community demanding answers after sheriff's deputies shot and killed 42 year old father of seven into her own junior. And now warm mail or your. According to the post coach king county sheriff's department. The shooting occurred as deputies who were wearing body cameras were executing warrants related to felony drug charges in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Last Wednesday morning. It is my dividends. Brutally roles. Quality policies that come out from this investigation. And who really count. Officials have released few details but seven sheriff's deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. A neighbor who says she witnessed the shooting says brown did not pose a threat to the deputies when they opened fire. He was not valor act in about a I didn't Hamilton day. He was drab and away. One of the attorneys representing Brown's family. Says they were told investigators are did not find any drugs or weapons at the scene say Brown's family is devastated by the loss and I gotta live every day. My new borer what I even get a chance to meet him at all. Our best score read every day from people viewed the body Kim footage later this morning. They're calling for it to be released publicly for transparency. And accountability. This NX. It will. I won a black person espresso black man around from a police. Pose an imminent threat of variety should say they the base CO CPA to issue. GM in the back. And Victor Kandel joins me now for more on this a high pictures so listen a city we understand is under a state of emergency this morning what can't tell us about that what's it like there right now. Both I and the mayor citing the possibility of civil unrest. One stabbed body cam footage gets released still no word on the timing of that just yet but that's why we're under a state of emergency here. I can tell you the protesters have been gathering since early this morning but they're being totally peaceful. Just like there have been for about a week now police are not taking any chances are they've closed off. A lot of the streets here in the downtown area what we can tell you is that. Before that video gets police of the public Brown's family we'll have a chance to watch it privately that's gonna happen in a matter of minutes here and once they do they'll be coming out and speaking to the media Diane. And Victor when the shooting happened police say they racks accusing a search warrant what what are we know about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Diane we just got a copy of that ward moments ago and I just had a chance to redo it. What it says quickly here it seems that informant purchased different quantities of crack cocaine. Heroin and meth from brown on numerous occasions for more than a year. Officials have released very few details but we know that seven sheriff's deputies haven't placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into this fatal shooting. Exactly what happened though. Is the question and that's why using an outcry from Brown's family his community north Carolina's governor even the sheriff's office. Once this body Kim video made public. But here's the deal in North Carolina according to the sheriff it is not up. To the sheriff's office released a video it is up to a judge to approve it that has to be done through a court order. In that could happen. As early as today. Diane. A lot of people waiting to see that video enter canto and Elizabeth City, North Carolina thank you.

