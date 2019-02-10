Transcript for Police ask for new tips in 2 unsolved murders

It's now been a full year without any substantive answers about Eli Moskowitz is murder to brace in this of this case galvanized our community. And I'm here to assure you that the investigation into these murders. Are still much active and ongoing. Investigators have chased hundreds of leads including tree Cindy gun police say the suspect used to murder both Moskowitz and 73 year old Douglas wants the day before. We have tractor gun used in this case. We know it found its way to another crime scene as far as investigators know the suspect has never struck again. They still know very little without him only seen heavily covered in this surveillance video captured after police believe the man murdered wants. While the victim was walking his dog and Rogers park. As police beg for tips from the public family and the faith community hope any new information they bring them some peace. As rabbi Moskowitz told us last year. Even this season he's caught obviously won't bring her son bad but it will bring us some solace and comfort to know. Debt people are safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.