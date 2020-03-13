Transcript for Police warn of spray sanitizer that burned child

These pictures posted on FaceBook by an irate river vale mother. Quickly caught the attention of river bail police the woman told social media followers. Her son suffered these skin irritations after using hand sanitize or that he purchased from the 7-Eleven store at Riverdale road and west. Avenue the last thing we want to do is to start. Up buying into panic and creating our own type sanitize yours from compounds that we don't know what they contain. That's when the danger curse that's when the compounds can mix and have a negative reaction which is likely what occurred in the scenario. We went to speak to the manager who would not go on camera however police did speak. Police say the storm brewed up about two dozen bottles of the concoction. Pouring them into these store bought spray bottles charging about two dollars forty nights at the peak. The containers say absolutely. Nothing about the ingredients. A Bruno that the mom said did this to her son. And had them at the hospital all day. She posted to warn other parents meantime this is generic into a huge investigation. The story's been cooperative. We don't believe that there was Mal intent on their part we do believe this incident was localized to the river belt 7-Eleven and it's not more widespread. And they have been cooperative and there contrite.

