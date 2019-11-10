Police warn against THC-laced Halloween candy

Authorities in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, have warned parents to inspect candy they buy to make sure it doesn't contain THC, the primary active ingredient in marijuana.
Police in Pennsylvania tonight warning parents to be a look out this following for drug laced candy. The notes of caution coming after police in Johnson town found candy that resembles nerd ropes laced. With TH C drug laced and the bulls but a very popular that it often resembles regular candy parents being told to inspect all their kids' Halloween can't.

