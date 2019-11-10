Transcript for Police warn against THC-laced Halloween candy

Police in Pennsylvania tonight warning parents to be a look out this following for drug laced candy. The notes of caution coming after police in Johnson town found candy that resembles nerd ropes laced. With TH C drug laced and the bulls but a very popular that it often resembles regular candy parents being told to inspect all their kids' Halloween can't.

