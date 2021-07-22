-
Now Playing: Online dating hits all time high as COVID-19 restrictions lift
-
Now Playing: Navigating post-pandemic romance
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Company reinvents itself during pandemic
-
Now Playing: A couple’s mission to bring awareness to incurable brain cancer
-
Now Playing: Mastermind cat escapes an ‘escape proof’ cage at a rescue center
-
Now Playing: Toy plane loops and swoops into unsuspecting grandad
-
Now Playing: Granddaughter gets married at hospital for terminally ill grandmother
-
Now Playing: What effect ‘Ted Lasso’ is having on coaches
-
Now Playing: How to craft your way to happiness
-
Now Playing: Kayaker gets up close with dolphin
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe while grilling this summer
-
Now Playing: Tips and tricks for creating meals with food you already have
-
Now Playing: Remote-controlled lawn mowers
-
Now Playing: Ohio store provides affordable clothing and community to the transgender community
-
Now Playing: Please enjoy these frolicking baby bison
-
Now Playing: Camila Cabello shares video message about 'being at war with your body'
-
Now Playing: These tired bulldogs are all of us after a long day
-
Now Playing: Houston teacher uses his own money to offer scholarships
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn Decker gets real about motherhood