{"duration":"6:08","description":"ABC News' Elwyn Lopez reports on the return to dating as more Americans get vaccinated, with some turning from monogamy towards polyamory.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78978506","title":"Polyamory increases in popularity as record numbers flock to dating apps","url":"/US/video/polyamory-increases-popularity-record-numbers-flock-dating-apps-78978506"}