Transcript for Pompeo meets with North Korean official in New York

But an ABC news live bombs that Greek key so you guys are having a great day out like the call was placed a blonde got a bunch of different story to get to today first. Look at this this is out in Tennessee there's a manhunt going on out there and then check this out as by the right here faked his death yesterday either route. Ukraine excuse me will get to that later first. We're gonna talk about this meeting between the US in North Korea this on again off again meeting both sides seem. On hit intent excuse me I'm trying to salvage this someone at this point in time secretary of state Mike Pompeo expected to meet with North Korean officials today. I'm joined by Conor Finnegan now. Connor I understand that Pompeo in Kim young soul met last night first of all who is this guy. Hey Zachary so Kim young Mitchell is. Can dominance right hand man really he's North Korea's former spy chief there's been a lot involved in a lot of their. More nefarious activities over the years including that massive hack of Sony Pictures. The sinking of a South Korean navy vessel couple years ago. But he's also the point person for can jump and all of these new negotiations over denuclearization. He's met with Mike Pompeo twice before. This time in New York it's their third meeting and they're here finally. Really bring home what the agenda will be for that summit between president trump and contentment and see if they can really agree on on an ultimate outcome on. Whether or not this could be a success. It Connor if and when this happens can you clarify for me what the white high White House hopes will come from a. Yes so you know we've seen a lot of back and forth over this but right. The administration has been pretty firm on this one thing of what they hoped for cheap office they use the Akron and CB ID which is really fancy way saying complete. Verifiable irreversible denuclearization. They want north -- to give up all of their nuclear weapons. An exchange you know for some some security. It's an economic assistance perhaps from the United States but they have to give up everything in dismantle their entire nuclear program. It remains he knows to be seen whether or not that will ever happen. Counterfeit again thank you so much for joining us today have ago when Iraq. It is exactly the Washington we're gonna talk about the president will be doing some traveling today he'll be in Texas talking to be victims of families from that. Santa Fe school shooting. I'm joined by our lead sands. Now I want to talk to trump travel with first. He tweeted this morning nothing new there we're all these tweets about. Yet there is a string of sweeps up from the president this morning really guy after the media on several fronts one of those between. Was responding. Talking about those comments made. Fire Roseanne Barr he didn't explicitly addressed the comments that he is more upset that he hasn't received an apology for ABC about comments made. In the past he also was going after what he called the car rob mainstream media as saying that we are working overtime. Not to mention the infiltration of people in spy his campaign at communities really latched onto in the past few weeks even though there are no. There have been no proof offered that he actually did. Has spies infiltrating his campaign he tested that out. That rallying cry out at a rally just yesterday or two days ago it national the president also tweeting it. That he never fired James Kelly because I'm Russia and he says but her ups mainstream media loves to keep pushing. That narrative in addition to that he about the may not North Korea statement meetings are going very well insane he actually going to be giving up hard it can did not dispute that is a conservative. A filmmaker and commentator who pleaded guilty a few years ago to campaign finance violations the president sent that that party will be coming up shortly. Are let out one pivot a little bit. The president often uses that same medium Twitter to send out thoughts and prayers to victims when school shootings happened around the country. Ha how will he balance. You know those thoughts and prayers with his allegiance to groups like the NRA today in Texas. Well the president will be down in Texas where he is waited Sam meets with families and those affected by that. Nash shooting at dinner Fe high scored just less than two weeks ago ten people were left dead there he's going to be needing. One on one. With those families looking kinda read out. We get it there's any constructive comments about what he may be doing going forward but what something that the shootings always stay with it raises questions. About what the administration what the White House can do actually got incidents like this from happening. Yesterday we had a pretty emotional moment here at the briefing where there is a young student journalists who put that question to the White House asking them. What they're going to do to make sure he and classmates say my country. I think that. As a kid and certainly as a parent. There is nothing I could be more terrifying. For a kid go to school in capsules say so I'm sorry that you feel LA. This administration takes it seriously. That's their standards of visibly getting choked up holding back tears. I she's hot tip that students the White House the president. Has really pushed forward and in signs and modest proposals when it comes to school of safety he signed a bill that enhanced. Background checks as well us want to provided a limited amount of funding to increase an improved security and training in school. But he's talked about a lot more bolder proposals he thought about arming teachers in the classroom as well as raising the age. Good to buy assault weapons but none of that has actually Condit to. Fruition we'll see if the president is going to hit in the future. Unveil any other plans yesterday you had to think Texas governor right out and where the president's going. Abbott introduce his own school safety plan that did things like increased law enforcement in schools also. Install alarms special alarms that would notify people there went. Each school shooter as well as limiting the entrance with an accent so that's me that's going on in Texas and other present will be down their meeting with families later that. Our lead thank you so much of immigrate data on NBC. Thanks take care. We're gonna pivot now when eyed cat out to Dixie county Tennessee I'm joined by. Alex Torres where there is a manhunt in action the sheriff's deputy which shot Wednesday. Alex with the latest what can you tell us. Event I Zachary were now entering day two of this manhunt authorities across this state Tennessee have been working around the clock and they believe they will eventually catch up with this suspect. Now let me give me an idea of dancing around me here. Take a look behind me this has become the law enforcement is staging area you can see several vehicles there. Authorities have really been here for the last 24 hours they are launching many of their crews from this location. Right here now if we walk take a few steps back Carolina put the camera you can see there are there's podium here with some microphones you can see these strike pods. Seven camera crews are ready setting up we're expecting an updates from authorities. A little bit later today now. Let me take a few steps back and sort of bring us up to date to how we got here this all started about. 7 o'clock yesterday morning a sergeant Daniel baker was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle when he tried to pull over the suspect 31 year old Stephen Wiggins. Now wigand's instead led the officer. On a chase that ended in a shoot out it was at that point. That authorities say they lost communication with the deputy. His radio went silent they were able to track him via U not UPS via GPS they were able to track him. And out once they found him unfortunately. His body was inside of his vehicle. And since then authorities have been working nonstop to try to catch up with this suspect now overnight they did charge a woman an acquaintance of the suspect who. Investigators say they believe had something to do with the killing. But at this point the suspect remains at large authorities are asking the public. For help but they say they want to remind everyone that this man should be considered armed and dangerous Zachary. And I think you Alex couple questioned them throughout for you. Here I'm curious to know what we know about this suspect in his criminal history event can you can you help paint a picture in terms of what part of Tennessee won't will you're active and what's around marriage it looks pretty rural. Yeah that's right where outside of Nashville some forty miles or so outside of Nashville this is a relatively. Rural area as you spread out a little bit so authorities have a lot of ground to cover. Now as far as the suspect. According to investigators this is a guy who has a long on criminal violent criminal past just. On Tuesday. They were involved with him after he received a domestic call from a woman who claimed. The suspect actually held a gun to her had threatened to kill her if she called police and then stole her car. So authorities say this is someone who you want to take very seriously he's armed and dangerous has a violent criminal past. And they're doing everything they can to catch up with him. Alex thank you so much will be in touch throughout the day. Rich vivid now in talk about this story out of the Ukraine affects up to not a movie here are well known. Russian journalist faked his death. In that popped up at a news conference yesterday I'm joined now by Terry Moran from London Ukrainian officials are cute little backlash from this now is that right. That's right Decker this is as you say they then ripped from a Hollywood movie good to Matt Damon playing the journalist or something like that this guy well known as you point out. Although a noted war correspondent. And then he kind of transformed into an investigative journalist with a very anti prudent bent so he had believed Russia. Because journalists like that often end up dead. And so he fled Russia. He went to a couple places one of them Ukraine. Right next to Russia and and history intertwined with rush a lot to Russians there and at some point in the past month or so just held a press conference recently. Ukrainian authorities came two minutes and we've uncovered a plot to kill you in the best way for us to stop it is to fake your death. What we want you to do is cooperate with us organist danger death and that'll draw out the conspirators and will now bomb and he said okay I'll do it. And today said he had a choice to say nobody thought while that there's gonna save my life and perhaps they were on to. They believed. I Russian unit they claim the Ukrainian government claims. That was going to carry out other assassinations in Ukraine. So the other day a day before yesterday the news is he's dead shot. Four times in the back on the island right in front of his door his wife actually saw his body. Today he said they had given my shirt that had holes in that they poured pig's blood on them they care to more they told his wife he died in the ambulance then yesterday pops out a press conference. Andy is alive good news however as you say it's controversial a lot of his colleagues in the press are criticizing the Ukrainian government. And this man arcade about Genco for undermining the credibility of all journalists and allowing leaders like Vladimir Putin in May be. Maybe some mothers who when they don't like a story just call it fake news and try to dismiss that this says that plays right into their hands. Kerry you. Coming on estimates were they able to nab this Russian unit that they were suspecting resuming carry out this this potential murder. They say yes they've got a little murky here and and we wish you night I was didn't give several times during the revolution that overthrew. Russian. Backed democratically elected president and installed a more pro western president and I covered the war there. It is a deeply corrupt country it is if possible more corrupt then then Russia itself it is. Has in the past said things that aren't true so getting at the bottom of this. Is a little bit difficult. What apparently happened is that they had the shooter or that would be shooter I should say. And by. Putting out the word that the assassination had been successful that this guy died. They flushed out the mastermind who either headed for the border or picked up this phone they said they got its phone. And they showed the takedown of the person they claim is the organizer of this plot and the mastermind. So there is film of an arrest. And there is this story that they're telling this man headed the journalist arcade a bad Genco has a very good track record there's no indication that he would be playing along with some. Scold a Hungary and the party Ukrainian government but it Ukraine and so stay tuned to see what the full story ends up being. Well I mean this journalists obviously felt. Good enough about it did to pop up but this press conference right it. It just seem so strange. It is strange and you know why things his his colleagues who were in the morning as I say it is not uncommon. Four investigative reporters who are delving into Putin's businesses personal business is his regime. They end up dead fairly frequently out of bullets combatant and hold on uphold its good sky is the most famous of those who. Was murdered and in fact he published that. Paper called no via gazette the in Moscow I've visited that office six people who have reported for that crusading little newspaper. And web site had ended up murdered to there was reason forum to be concerned reason for his family and friends to grieve. And he didn't come out he says he's he's happy he's alive and he says he's gonna dance on Putin's gray if I I'd be. Careful if I were he and I think he owes his wife very nice dinner. Or at least. Unbelievable. Story there Terry we appreciate all the nuggets have a great day. You bet that's exact daycare rid of talk now about the NBA playoffs they kicked off tonight if you're looking for. Anything new you're not gonna find it here to Cleveland cavs in the Golden State Warriors will set off for the fourth straight road TJ Holmes is out debate. What do you have forced he did. Hey that. Being a man how you do and we just got done with the heck of a GM may morning I am standing on the floor right now. At ORACLE Arena where game what is happening tonight if you look down on the floor you see that. S confetti. That we had a little bit of a celebration already this morning you know how we duo GMA like have a good time and we got a crew here. You see kids over there from Oakland unity high school and these are some of their ministers are standing you know to go on the far down the far right at their athletic director of the Arctic Smith we actually just gave him free tickets he just one had surprised him with some tickets he's going to game one the night it was that kind of a fun morning by -- could be time to get down to business here in little while gained one halves warriors. Four we really want to see this again. Z well a lot of people do because you get one of the greatest team devotes I'm going against the guy who some still argue might be. The greatest player of all time in the bronze age would have policy that all right somebody else want to be in the final of the big parties guys okay. But this is what they are fighting all our. Through. OK I gotta get L one little one more thing behind the scenes dagger at night this is what you don't ever get to see he's run and now the single man in the Ritz with certain. Does very with a MBA. And this trophy is his responsibility not his real embarrassments and now but he if you doubt the mixture Arnold dropped it. I bet he'll turn around immediately think like off your body's various what's wrong. It. I we worked with him for years he's one of our favorite NBA dialogue that would this what they're fighting for tonight. Amanda was the U 9 o'clock eastern ABC for game one of the NBA finals what all sawgrass. My brother I appreciate you deeds they have a good time out there in the bay that's gonna do it for today you can. Get more action on ABC news live dot com and also on this ABC news that have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.