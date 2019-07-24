Now Playing: Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade

Now Playing: Virginia man makes low-cost prosthetics for animals

Now Playing: Robin Roberts talks new “Rare as One” program with Dr. Priscilla Chan

Now Playing: What is PIAB?

Now Playing: Rare Nike 'Moon Shoe' auctions for $437K

Now Playing: Federal judge blocks 3 abortion restrictions in AR

Now Playing: Witness: Fight led to gunshot that killed pregnant mother

Now Playing: Ponies hit the beach amid East Coast heat wave

Now Playing: Texas man charged in deadly shooting of 62-year-old woman in car

Now Playing: Football team surprises boy with autism at his birthday party

Now Playing: 'Botox Bandit' skipped out on payments at several medical spas: Police

Now Playing: Mother of boy who died by suicide advocates for new law

Now Playing: Europe faces second 'intense heat wave'

Now Playing: School district refuses CEO's offer to cover unpaid lunches

Now Playing: Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show

Now Playing: New study recommends eating the cores of apples

Now Playing: FTC expected to fine Facebook $5B over privacy claims

Now Playing: Driver arrested after boy, 3, dies on hot bus

Now Playing: Neighbors who stopped ICE from arresting undocumented immigrant speak out