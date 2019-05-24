Transcript for The Poppy Wall Memorial

This is Matt Siler and Ahmed USA's poppy wall of honor on the National Mall in Washington DC. And this 133 foot wall behind me closes 645000. Poppy flowers each one represents an American service member killed in combat since World War I. Which is when the pop you first became a symbol of military sacrifice. It is a second year the USAA has but the won't display. Organizers say roughly 151000 people came out last year and they're hoping to exceed that this Memorial Day weekend have spoken to a lot of veterans out here. Andy be a tough thing for them to talk about fallen friends and comrades. But to a person every single person I talked about here just lit up when asked a sheriff fond memory of a fallen comrades. One of the reasons why we all serve this protect our country and to help her hall and Brothers and make sure that they're not forgot which we've lost so many have so many and so many more veterans of war two that's that's the really the Lost Generation and we're starting to see so few of them and we really owe so much to films. Nets general George S Patton was quoted on wall behind me one cent. It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died rather we should thank god that such men existed. This math Siler and you're watching ABC news lives.

