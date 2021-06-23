Transcript for Portland police changes traffic stop policy to address disparities

The changes to traffic stops and consent searches of Portland following a year long call for police reform. Mayor Ted Wheeler and chief chuck Lavelle say the changes should address racial disparities of policing. Traffic stop numbers show black men are more likely to be pulled over for not moving violations. Like broken tail lights it more likely to be searched in Portland. The change directs officers to focus on drivers who are speeding. Under the influence or otherwise putting other drivers at risk this certainly welcome news for the people most impacted by these kinds of stops. Do you expect push back though from the line officers and if that happens how will you confront that she. I don't expect pushed back for more on officers I think. The way this is being implemented our officers stormed the ability to do come a lower level stop if they need to. It's not a director Chandra doesn't take away the ability we're just re emphasizing our focus on two. Moving violations that are more safety related. On consent searches officers will now have to get an audio recording of a driver consenting to a search. Officers will also have to inform drivers that can turn down searches.

