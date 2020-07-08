-
Now Playing: Storms expected to hit Isaias-slammed East Coast
-
Now Playing: How one woman paid off $133K in 4 years
-
Now Playing: Army promises changes after Vanessa Guillen’s murder
-
Now Playing: Teachers protest school reopening plans
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll could reach 300,000 by December
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus deaths surpass 160,000
-
Now Playing: Close alligator encounter
-
Now Playing: Women in construction shine light on sexual harassment, assault in the industry
-
Now Playing: Unemployed fighting to stay afloat as extended COVID-19 benefits remain in limbo
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Texas’ Rio Grande Valley battles COVID surge
-
Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: Old beer makes new fuel
-
Now Playing: Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 5 former CDC directors on how the US is handling the pandemic
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: A million new layoffs a week
-
Now Playing: Man reunited with dog that went missing for 3 days amid wildfires
-
Now Playing: Homeowner lives to tell after near-lightning strike