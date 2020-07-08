Power outage hits large portions of Manhattan

More
Large portions of Manhattan in New York City were without power Friday morning.
0:45 | 08/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Power outage hits large portions of Manhattan
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Large portions of Manhattan in New York City were without power Friday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72233966","title":"Power outage hits large portions of Manhattan","url":"/US/video/power-outage-hits-large-portions-manhattan-72233966"}