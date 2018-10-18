Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both continue to rise

The Mega Millions and Powerball are now at more than $1.3 billion combined.
Transcript for Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both continue to rise
If your checked in here powerball tickets this morning you now know you don't have those winning numbers. But you're not alone because there was no jackpot winner last night the good news Saturday's drawing will be worth at least 430 million dollars. And the grand prize in the Mega Millions lottery is now up to 900. Million dollars you have until tomorrow night to get those. Hopefully lucky ticket. Sweet and I get Doug are taken we got to get them that they are pretty leaders gave us a ticket we lost it already hopefully that wasn't the winning one. A problem and what I think went one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

