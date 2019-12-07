Preparing for the storm

More
Residents in Cypremort Point, Louisiana are preparing for what's expected to become Hurricane Barry.
1:28 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preparing for the storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Residents in Cypremort Point, Louisiana are preparing for what's expected to become Hurricane Barry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64283753","title":"Preparing for the storm","url":"/US/video/preparing-storm-64283753"}