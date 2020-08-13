Transcript for President attacks Biden’s mask mandate

But while Joseph Biden would allow. Rioters and looters and criminals and millions of illegal aliens to roam free in our country. He wants a federal government to issue a sweeping new mandate. Two law abiding citizens he launched the president of the United States with the mere stroke of the pen. To order over 300. Million American citizens to Wear a mask. For a minimum of three straight months. Yes it is happening thinks it's good politics I guess. No matter where they live and no matter their surroundings. There's different states air. Much different both in terms of the atmosphere itself and also in terms of they corona problem. He does not identify water authority the president has issues it demanded regular help federal law enforcement. Could possibly in force it. Or why we would be stepping. All in governors. Throughout our country many of whom looked at a very they jab and they know what is needed. Also many of our fifty states are doing. The the job at a level that frankly. People are really surprised including foreign governments that are calling us constantly and asking. For advice we're just say aren't governors have. We worked very hard and they've worked with vice president pence and myself and everybody else has been. Going house Scott now involved themselves cut congratulations to you reward you with a lot of as you Ortiz. And director of achieve doctor Burks. If the president has the unilateral power to order every single citizen to cover their face in nearly all instances. What are the powers does he have. That's why he refused Biden. To take questions he couldn't answer any of them couldn't answer the questions he refuses to take questions he never takes questions I take questions you have it takes questions. And you sort of wonder what's going on because they're not that difficult. Some can be nasty but did not that difficult. But he never takes questions ages I guess left I didn't see it legacy just left the Saudi. Quoted at new mines my administration is a different approach we have urged Americans to Wear masks. And I emphasize. Mrs. Patriotic thing to do may be they're great and maybe there. Just good maybe the not so good. But frankly. What are you have to lose. Have nothing to lose. So we do it and we've been saying where and when it's appropriate. Especially in terms of social distancing if you can't distance enough. And we have to lose. But again it's up to the governors and we want to have a certain freedom we will have a certain freedom that's what we're about. Biden's approach is regressive its anti scientific and it's very defeatist. But we very bad for a country. Well Joseph Biden has been playing politics from the sidelines he has no clue. We've been solving problems in delivering tremendous results.

