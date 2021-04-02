Transcript for President Biden delivers foreign policy remarks

President Biden. Vice president Harris. Welcome to the State Department. More than two decades. Have had the privilege of watching. President Biden to work. I see is commitment to the American people. His expertise in foreign policy. His steadfast belief in diplomacy. And his rock solid support for our diplomats. And development experts and I've seen him on the hill. In the Oval Office. In distant world capitals from Baghdad to blog room. Paris a Peoria. And visiting our troops visiting our diplomats. Visiting all the men and women representing his country. Can I can say without your contradiction. That in the history of the presidency. No one has brought as much foreign policy experience the job. As Joseph but. Wherever he goes he's been a champion for American leadership and a defender of American values. NN com or Harris. He has a vice president we have a vice president with a long track record for standing up for the security of the American people. And an abiding commitment to using diplomacy to advance our interest and defend our values around the world. At this moment of unprecedented global challenge. It's more important than ever that the United States show up and lead. Because the world simply doesn't organize itself to solve the problems and the well being of the American people. Hangs in the balance. We need diplomacy. To get the pandemic under control worldwide. To save American lives and livelihoods. We need diplomacy to address the climate crisis. To protect communities across our country. We need diplomacy to check the rise of authoritarianism. To rent the spread of dangerous weapons. To shore up democracy to defend human rights all of lynch. Makes the world more stable and free and all of which protects the security and prosperity the American people. Foreign policy is domestic policy. And because our strength at home determines our strength in the world. Domestic policy is foreign policy to. President Biden vice president Harris know this better than anyone. That's why they believe so strongly in the work that we do at the State Department. And they made it clear that the first question we must ask ourselves here at state is. How all this benefit our fellow Americans. Hello this policy answered their needs how well this outreach reflect their values. How will this initiative make their lives just a little bit better. We're gonna hold ourselves to that standard every step of the way. President Biden vice president Paris to come here today. At the very start of their administration. To make sure we know that. We have their support. And that means a great deal to all of the men and women of the State Department. We will do our best mister president Menem vice president to make you proud. And with that. It is my pleasure to introduce the president of the United States. Joseph Biden. She's secretary. It's great to be here if you. And the looking for a long time been calling him Schechter. Good afternoon everyone scenario reback a State Department. Under the eyes of the first American chief diplomat. Hundred Franklin. Motto I want shown on the press I was Benjamin Franklin professor of presidential politics at ten. And I thought they did that because I was as old as she rose but I guess not. I'll kill you signed it's great to be here to stand alongside. Our most recent. She knew diplomat secretary Tony blankly. For secretary thank you for welcoming us today. Revert Jennifer over twenty years and to humanity skills are respected equally by your friends and our competitors around the world. And they know when you speak you speak for me. And so. So is the message I want the world here today. America. Is back. America is back. Diplomacy. Is track and to senator of our foreign policy. As I said a Barnard who address. We will repair our alliance is engaged. With the world once again not to me yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's. American leadership must meet. This new moment advancing authoritarianism. Included a growing ambitions of China to rival the United States whose determination to Russia. To damage and disrupt our democracy. We must meet the new moment accelerating duo of accelerating global challenges. From the pandemic entered the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation challenging. The will only be solved by nations working together. And in common we can't do it along. I must be this we must. Are we diplomacy. Rooted in America's most cherished democratic values. Defending freedom. Champion opportunity to upholding universal rights respecting the rule of law. In treating every person we dignity. That's the ground he wired our global policy are growing power. That's our inexhaustible sources stressed. That's America's abiding advantage. So many of these values have come under intense pressure in recent years. Even. Push to the brink. In the last few weeks. The American people are going to emerge from this moment stronger. More determined. And better equipped to unite the world and fighting to defend democracy. Because we have fought for it ourselves. Over the past few days. We've been in close cooperation with our allies and partners to bring together the international community. To address the military coup in Burma. I've also been such a leader McConnell now to discuss our shared concerns about situation a murmur. And we are united in Arkansas. There can be no doubt. Can democracy force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt. To your race the outcome of a credible election. The murder raise military should relinquish power they have ceased. Released the advocates and activists and officials they have detain. Lift the restrictions. On telecommunications. And refrained from violence. As I said earlier this week. We will work with our partners to support restoration of democracy in the rule of law and impose consequences on those responsible. Over the past two weeks. I spoke with the leaders of many of our closest trends. Canada Mexico in the UK Germany France NATO Japan. South Korea Australia. To being hungry for ring habits. Of cooperation. And rebuilding the muscle and democratic alliance is of them atrophied. Over the past few years of neglect and I would argue abuse. American alliances. Are our greatest asset. And Lee went diplomacy. Me standing shoulder to shoulder and our allies in key partners once again. By Liddy went diplomacy we must also meet engaging our adversaries. And our competitors diplomatically. Words in our interest and advance the security. Of the American people. That's why yesterday the United States or Russia. Agreed to extend a new start treaty for five years. To preserve the only remaining treaty between our countries safeguarding. Nuclear stability. At the same time. I made it clear to president told him in a manner very different from my predecessor. Of today's the United States' role in over. In the face of Russia's aggressive actions. Interfere with our elections cyber attacks. Poison its citizens are all over. We will not hesitate. To raise the cost on Russian and defend our vital interest in our people. Can't. We won't be more effective in dealing with Russian. When are working coalition. In coordination. With other like minded partners. The political newly motivated jailing and Alexi. The volatile. And the Russian Evers distressed freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Are matter of deep concern to us and the international community. Mr. Gamal lay like all Russian citizens is entitled whose rights under the Russian constitution. He's been targeted. Targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately without condition. Mo also. Take on directly challenges posed. By our prosperity security and democratic values by our most serious competitor. China. We'll confront China's economic conditions. Counter its aggressive course of action to push back. On China's attack on human rights intellectual property and global governance. What we're ready to work and Beijing. When it's in America's interest to do so. We'll compete from a position of strength. By building back better at home. We're guerrilla allies and partners. Renewing our role renewing. Our war our role international institutions Henry Clay read our credibility and moral authority. Much of which is known lost. That's sort of quickly to begin restoring America engagement internationally and earn back our leadership position. To capitalize global action on shared challenges. On day one. I signed the paperwork to rejoin the cars climate agreement. We're taking steps. Led by an example of integrating climate objectives across all Omar diplomacy. Can raise the ambition. Of our climate targets. That way we can challenge other nations other major measures. Up to jump the ante on their own commitments. Bobby hosting climate leaders about climate leaders' summit to address a climate crisis and birthday this year. America must lead in the face of this X essential threat. Then just as with the pandemic. It requires global cooperation. We've also re engaged with the World Health Organization. That way we can build better global hub for our district counter cove and ninety. As well as detect and prevent future pandemic because there will be more. We've elevated the status of so Irish isn't our government. Including a reported a first national. Didn't deputy national security advisor for survivor and emerging technology. We're launching an urgent initiative to improve our capabilities and readiness and resilience. In cyberspace. Today. I'm announcing. Additional steps. To course correct our foreign policy and better you're not our democratic values. Where there are diplomatic leadership. Two began. Sector and Defense Secretary Austin will be leading a global posture review. Of our forces so that our military footprint is appropriately aligned. But our foreign policy and national security priorities. There will be coordinated across all elements of our national security. For secretary Austin secretary Blake and working in close cooperation. And while this review is taking place. Will be stopping any planned troop withdrawals from Germany. We're also stepping up our diplomacy to end the war in Yemen. A war which is crede humanitarian mission GG catastrophe. I've asked my Middle East team to ensure our support. For United Nations that in addition to impose a cease fire. Open humanitarian challenge and restore. Long dormant peace talks. This morning. Secretary blink an appointed chairman lender came. A career foreign policy officer as our special. Envoy to the Yemen conflict and I appreciate him doing this. Tim is a life as lifelong experience in the region. You know work review are not more in all parties in the conflict to push for a diplomatic. Resolution. Continues diplomacy will be bolstered by US site USA ID work. Into insuring that humanitarian it is regimes the Yemeni people or suffer any undue panic and durable on durable. Devastation. This war has to end. And to underscore our commitment. We're and you all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen including. Relevant arms sales. The same time. Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks. UAV strikes and other threats from Iranian supplied forces in multiple countries. We're gonna continue to support help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and his people. We also face a crisis of more than eighty million displaced people suffer in all around the world. The United States' moral leadership on refugee issues. Was appointed bipartisan consensus for so many decades when I first got here. We shot the lion and lamb poem of liberty and a fresh people. Were offered safe havens for those fleeing violence or persecution. And our example pushed other nations. To open wide their doors as well so today. I'm approving an executive order. To begin the hard work are restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented. Global need. It's going to take time to rebuild. What has been so badly. Damaged. But that's precisely what we're going to do. This executive order will position us to be able to raise the refugee emissions. Back up to a 125000. Persons. For the first full fiscal year that wideners administration. I'm directing. The State Department to consult with congress Bob making a down payment on that commitment as soon as possible. And a further terror moral leadership I'm also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate. Our leadership. I'm the LG BT QI issues and do an internationally. You know will ensure diplomacy and foreign sisters are working to promote the rights. Those individuals included by combating. Criminal was a nation of protecting LG BT UQ refugees and asylum seekers. Finally. To successfully. Reassert our diplomacy keep Americans safe prosperous and free. We must restore the health and morale of our foreign policy institutions. I want the people. Who work in this building and our embassies and consulates around the world to know. I value your expertise. And I respect you. And I we'll have your back. This administration is going to empower you to do your jobs. Not target or politicized she. We want a rigors today. That brings all perspectives. And makes room for dissent. That's how we'll get the best possible policy outcomes so -- your help. The United States will again lead. Not just by the example more power but that the power of our example. That's why my administration is already taken important step. To live our domestic values of home are democratic dollars at home. Within hours of taking office I sign an executive order. Overturning the hateful discriminatory Muslim man. Reversed a ban on transgender individuals serving in our military. This part of our commitment to truth transparency accountability. Restated on day one. We started in day one with daily briefings of the press from the White House. We've Christians we agree instituted regular briefing assured state and the Pentagon. We believe a free press. Isn't an adversary. Rather it's essentially. A free press is essential. To the health of a democracy. Restored our commitment to science and to create policies grounded in facts. And evidence. I suspect Ben Franklin would approve. We've taken steps to acknowledge and address systemic racism. And the scourge of white supremacy and our own country. Racial echo we will not just be an issue. For one department and our administration. It has to be the business in the whole of government and Paul are federal policies and institutions. All this matters to foreign policy because when we host the summit of democracies early in my administration. To rally the nations of the world to defend democracy globally to push backed authoritarian isn't as advance. Will be much more credible partner because of these efforts to shore up our own foundations. There's no longer a bright line retrieve foreign and domestic policy. Every action we take. In our conduct abroad. We must take we've American working families in mind. Advancing in a foreign policy from the middle class demands urgent focus on and domestic economic group economic renewal. And that's why I mean he put forth the American rescue plan. To pull us out of this economic crisis. That's why sign an executive order strengthening. Our buy American policies last week. That's also why I work with congress. To make far reaching investments in research and development of transform rule and transformer room technologies. These investments through trade jobs. Maintain America's competitive edge globally and insure all Americans share in the dividends. If we invest in ourselves and our people. If we frightened to ensure that American business it's our position. To compete and win the global stage if the rules of international trade are stacked against us. If our workers and intellectual property are protected. Then there's no country on earth not China or any other country on earth pick your matches. Investing in our diplomacy is is something we do just because as the right thing to do for the world. We do it in order to live in peace security and prosperity. We do because it's in our own naked self interest. We strengthen our alliances. Were amplifier power. As well as our ability to disrupt threats before they can reach our shores. When we invest in economic development of countries. We create new markets for our products and reduce the likelihood. Some instability violence and mass migrations. We stress and health systems. And far reaches the world would reduce the risk of future academics. We can threaten our people on our economy. What we defend equal rights of people the world over of women and girls OG BGQ individuals indigenous communities. And people with disabilities. To people of every ethnic background or religion. We're also ensure that those rights are protected. For our own children here in America. America cannot afford to be absent any longer on the world stage. I come today the State Department. And agencies oldest stories in nation itself. Because diplomacy. Has always have been essential now American. America. Rich is own destiny. Four days of diplomacy and Ben Franklin. Helped assure the success for a revolution. The vision of the Marshall plan. How different the world from foundering on the wreckage of war. And the fashions Roma Roosevelt. Declared the audacious idea. Of universal rights that belong to all. The leadership of diplomats have every stripe. Doing a daily works and engagement. Create the very idea of a free inner connector world. We are our country that does big things should. American diplomacy makes it happen. And our administration. Is ready to take up the mandolin lead once again. Thank you all may god bless you protect our troops our diplomats and our development experts. And all Americans serving in harm's way.

