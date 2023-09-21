President Biden meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at White House

President Biden welcomed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House after both leaders spoke earlier in the week at the U.N. General Assembly.

September 21, 2023

