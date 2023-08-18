President Biden set to meet with leaders of Japan, South Korea

U.S. officials say the high-profile summit will deepen ties between the three nations when it comes to defense, technology and economic cooperation.

August 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live