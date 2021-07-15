Transcript for President Biden touts child tax credit payments

I believe this is actually historic. Story days senses we continue to build an economy respects it recognizes. That dignity. Working class families and middle class has. It's historic. It's our effort to make another giant step toward ending child poverty America. I think this will be one of the things vice president and I will be most proud when our terms room. Beginning this morning. All working families as people making under 150000. Dollars we turn individually 120. 25 us. Who have children raising children matter who received their first monthly. First monthly tax cut payment. That payment that payment from the expanded child tax credit. And that we signed in the law as part of why are American rescue plan. It's one of the largest ever single tax cuts for families were children. Reflection of our belief that people this country. We needed tax cuts aren't the folks who thought it constantly attacks are doing just one. But as to people in the middle folks were struggling. Just look at for a little bit and my dad was a little bit of three. Little bit of preview. This has the potential to reduce child are pretty in the same way that the Social Security. Reduce poverty for the elderly. Because of the way to tax credit was structure. Before the American rescue plan more than 26. Million children. From hardest pressed working families. Didn't get the full payment for a job credit record for child care per child tax. Half of all black Hispanic children American never receive the full tax. We've chased all and tactical terms we've made this tax cut fully refundable. In plain English it means instead of families who need help. Most getting life gave at least from a hardworking families. Harboring leaders will get this month's full monthly basis. 97% of the children. Receiving a script come from working families. The other 3% exclude kids being raised are retired grandparents or bar someone from the serious disability. And by the way. This credit doesn't start to phase out. A couple is making a 150000. Dollars. Or single term making 112. It begins to phase out that this is a middle class tax cut. The people who say we can't afford to give the middle class rate I say we can't afford. I'm making people at the top the big corporations. Over fifty which pays no tax slash her at all. Finally just start paying their fair share. And accounts of just paid search. Because people who are working hard and pay taxes deserve a break.

