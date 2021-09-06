Transcript for President Biden travels to Europe to mend frayed relationships with key allies

We begin with the president's first trip overseas here's a live look at the White House where president Biden just left for Europe ash. He says land in the United Kingdom this afternoon we'll we'll start meeting with key US allies. And he'll meet with the queen this weekend next week you'll also meet face to face with Russian president Vladimir Putin senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has more. This morning president died in heading to Europe with the goal of shoring up critical alliances and facing down a major American adversaries his schedule staffed with high profile meetings. Prime minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth. In the UK the leaders of the most powerful economies coming together at the G-7 summit for the first time since the pandemic began. Then off to Belgium where the president will of term America's commitment to NATO it's a trip to the White House says Biden has been preparing for his entire career. I will say that he's been getting ready for fifty years that he has been on the world stage she's known a number of these leaders for decades. Including the present. Couldn't throughout the president is expected to make the case that America is back. As he tries to mend ties that were afraid during the trump peers the highest stakes meeting comes in Geneva Biden's face to face with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's the president planning to confront Putin over Russia's cyber attacks their election interference and human rights violations while also looking for areas where the two can work together going forward but the White House insists this meeting is not a reward for prudent and as the two leaders are meeting because of their differences not in spite of them. Now don't expect any major announcements to come out of this meeting between president Biden and President Putin the White House says this is less about deliverables and more about the opportunity to communicate providing to look prudent in the eye and make clear what America stands for and what will and will not be tolerated. Diane and I will be watching them eating closely Mary Bruce at the White House thank you. And ABC news deputy political director every are rejoicing now a little more on all this a real stake for Biden on this trip. Carlos is really actually that is about restoring relationships that suffered under former president Donald Trump. It is about highlighting the fact that there is any shift in foreign policy from the previous administration to this current one. You know Biden is a press and that comes to the table with. Decades of foreign policy experience as though the senator. And a former vice president and so we can see we're going to be able to see him bring that experience to the table as he needs what some of these foreign leaders. He's also a politician who thrives on being faced it face it folks so we're gonna really see him in his element on this first foreign trip. He's also set to meeting with the queen along with the British prime minister Boris Johnson over the weekend how important. You know we all know from love actually in the US in the UK and a special relationship. How special is it how important is that relationship and this meeting. I was good we have had some very special relationship with the US and the UK have you know we're gonna see biting me with. How to clean nearly every president for the past seventy years Hazmat. I would of the queen's we can expect a ceremonial. A meeting with with the queen Mary you know listen we've always. I've been on the look out for our presidential gas around. I've made McCleon so you know Biden is no stranger to making mistakes and so we're going to be on the lookout for that you know I think that won't we are talking about his meeting with four shots and that's going to be meteor in terms of policy. I don't really discussing a wide range of issues from global taxation to climate change and so crazy would happen. And how does Biden expected to handle issues like election man playing in the recent cyber attacks when he has this. They meeting with Vladimir prudent. Riot at that meeting with food is definitely going to be the most tense of this foreign traffic fired earlier this year we heard him call. I'm glad I mean coon diving into and a killer. And so he hasn't gotten it's no word on where he stands on on Coogan look he has the White House and I invited himself have also use this line saying that. They are seeking a stable and predictable relationship with rush I think do not want to escalate tensions across our. I'm glad I I. Think we can expect for buyers to remind filling that nefarious activity via cyber attacks the election meddling human rights issues and any men with consequences from the United States. And Biden has another potentially contentious meetings scheduled with president heir to one of Turkey. On the sidelines of that NATO summit what can we expect there. YI this is that meeting that comes after Biden formally recognized by the Armenian Genocide of hundreds of thousands of Armenians during a World War I and what is now Turkey. Is so yeah this is something that a former presidents have. Avoided doing for fear of escalating tensions with Turkey but Biden Biden did so we know better wine and invited him had. Tense relationship in the past absolutely remains to be seen what happens when he's you are face to face it that's definitely something never going to be watching an ABC's deputy political director Avery harm her thanks Avery.

