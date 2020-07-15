President continues to rail against mail-in ballots

“Mail-in ballots is going to be rigged, they’re going to be a terrible situation,” President Trump said during a speech on infrastructure reform on Wednesday.
1:30 | 07/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for President continues to rail against mail-in ballots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

