Transcript for President says the country is ready for Hurricane Florence

And I am Karen Travers let's go to you sign the White House. Trump has no public events in his schedule today and so far there is no briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Officials here say the president is getting regular updates on the projections for hurricane Florence as it heads towards the East Coast. And he's also getting updates in the federal government's preparation the president wrote on Twitter this morning quote. We are completely ready for hurricane Florence as the storm gets even larger and more powerful be careful. President John spoke to governors and lawmakers in all of the states that could be impacted by hurricane Florence. He is also issuing dire warnings that Americans who were in the path of the storm need to get out they need to listen to state and local officials but again trying to reassure them. That the federal government is prepared he spoke last night at the White House. Since coming in fairly fast. And it's going to be one of the biggest ever hit the East Coast one of the biggest ever had our country. The president said he not first responders and law enforcement officials are already too jumping in once they can. I'm Daryn Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.